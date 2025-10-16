MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump, Putin to hold talks ahead of Zelensky’s White House visit: Report

Zelensky will meet Trump to push for more military support as Kyiv and Moscow escalate their war with massive attacks on energy systems while NATO struggles to respond to a spate of Russian air incursions

Reuters Published 16.10.25, 08:16 PM
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, one day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the White House, Axios reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Zelensky will meet Trump to push for more military support as Kyiv and Moscow escalate their war with massive attacks on energy systems while NATO struggles to respond to a spate of Russian air incursions.

Ukraine is seeking US Tomahawk long-range missiles, which would put Moscow and other major Russian cities within range of missile fire from Ukraine.

The US president has said he could supply the weapons to Ukraine if Putin fails to come to the negotiating table.

