Trump hails Saudi crown prince at White House, rejects scrutiny over Khashoggi murder

President Donald Trump welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's autocratic leader, to the White House on Tuesday, hailing him as a protector of human rights and a frequent phone friend. And in a remarkable Oval Office outburst, Trump defended him against a US intelligence report that he had ordered the murder of a journalist.

It was a chummy scene that underscored the President's desire to maintain strong relations with Saudi Arabia during a tumultuous period in West Asia. Trump's defence of his guest obscured the crown prince's role in cracking down on domestic dissent and in the killing and dismemberment of a Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, in 2018.

“We’ve been really good friends for a long period of time,” Trump told reporters, cabinet officials and members of the Saudi delegation who had gathered there. “We’ve always been on the same side of every issue.”

The 42-minute appearance contained plenty of talk about business deals and diplomatic partnerships, as well as a presidential fit over pointed questions from reporters that was striking even for Trump, who is no stranger to televised dramatics. As he berated a reporter for asking about Khashoggi's murder and about people who have accused the Saudi government of supporting the hijackers behind the September 11 attacks, Trump brushed off the killing, appearing even more agitated about the question than his guest of honour.

“A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about,” Trump said, referring to Khashoggi. Trump defended the crown prince, who sat next to him, looking down and inspecting his hands: “Whether you like him, or didn’t like him, things happen. But he knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that. You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that.”

Throughout their joint appearance, Trump seemed more interested in producing a smooth, lavish visit that could pave the way for up to $1-trillion of Saudi investment into the US than the implications of the findings of US intelligence agencies. During the Biden administration, US intelligence officials released a report that determined that the crown prince had ordered Khashoggi’s killing, but declined to take direction against the crown prince. Prince Mohammed has denied his involvement.

On Tuesday, Trump heaped praise and state-dinner-style honours upon the crown prince, whom he has long treated like a business partner instead of a pariah. When his guest arrived at the southern entrance of the White House, military officers on horseback trotted across the drive, flying Saudi and American flags. The treatment was more ostentatious than most visiting dignitaries receive, even for state visits.

Trump seemed eager to establish his friendship with the crown prince.

“I can call him almost any time,” Trump said. “When you love your job, when you love your country, and when you’re in a position like we are — future king, highly respected crown prince, and in my case, President, you’re thinking about your country.”

New York Times News Service