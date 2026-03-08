MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thick black smoke cloaks Tehran amid US-Israel conflict with Iran

The conflict in Iran has entered its ninth day; as Iran reels under waves of air strikes, thick black smoke billows over Tehran

Reuters Published 08.03.26, 05:40 PM
1 6
Smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026 (Reuters)
2 6
Smoke and flames rise after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)
3 6
People record smoke rising after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)
4 6
Smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)
5 6
Aftermath of a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)
6 6
Members of the Red Crescent talk to each other as smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)

Iran War
