Sunday, 08 March 2026
Home
World
Thick black smoke cloaks Tehran amid US-Israel conflict with Iran
Thick black smoke cloaks Tehran amid US-Israel conflict with Iran
The conflict in Iran has entered its ninth day; as Iran reels under waves of air strikes, thick black smoke billows over Tehran
Reuters
Published 08.03.26, 05:40 PM
1
6
Smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026 (Reuters)
2
6
Smoke and flames rise after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)
3
6
People record smoke rising after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)
4
6
Smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)
5
6
Aftermath of a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)
6
6
Members of the Red Crescent talk to each other as smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran (Reuters)
Iran War
