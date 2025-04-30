MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tariff talks with India going great, think will have deal: Donald Trump

US President Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries, including India and China, on April 2

PTI Published 30.04.25, 09:23 AM
Donald Trump. PTI picture.

US President Donald Trump has said that tariff negotiations with India are “coming along great,” and he thinks the two countries will strike a trade deal.

Trump made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

"I think we’ll have a deal with India,” Trump said during brief remarks to reporters outside the White House.

"The prime minister, as you know, was here three weeks ago, and they want to make a deal," he was quoted as saying by CNBC news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House in late February.

Trump's comments came a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US was “very close on India.”

US President Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries, including India and China, on April 2. However, on April 9, he announced a 90-day suspension of these tariffs until July 9 this year, except for those on China and Hong Kong, as about 75 countries approached America for trade deals.

However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed on the countries on April 2 remains in effect, besides the 25 per cent duties on steel, aluminium, and auto components.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Pakistan warns of possible Indian strike within 24–36 hours, cites ‘credible intelligence’

'Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region', Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on social media platform X
Tariff negotiations with India are coming along great, I think we will strike a trade deal

