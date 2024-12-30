MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Taliban order all NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure

The Taliban have also excluded them from education beyond sixth grade

Our Bureau And Agencies Published 30.12.24, 02:30 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image AP/PTI

The Taliban says it will close all national and foreign nongovernmental groups in Afghanistan employing women. It comes two years after they told NGOs to suspend the employment of Afghan women, allegedly because they didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.

In a letter published on X Sunday night, the Economy Ministry warned that failure to comply with the latest order would lead to NGOs losing their license to operate in Afghanistan.

The ministry said it was responsible for the registration, coordination, leadership and supervision of all activities carried out by national and foreign organisations.

The government was once again ordering the stoppage of all female work in institutions not controlled by the Taliban, according to the letter.

“In case of lack of cooperation, all activities of that institution will be cancelled and the activity license of that institution, granted by the ministry, will also be cancelled.”

The Taliban have already barred women from many jobs and most public spaces. They have also excluded them from education beyond sixth grade.

