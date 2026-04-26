Suspect was armed with multiple weapons at White House correspondents' dinner

The suspect in a shooting incident at a high-profile correspondents' dinner attended by President Donald Trump and other senior US officials was carrying guns and knives and was believed to be acting alone, the mayor of Washington said Saturday night.

"We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved," Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference. "At this point, it does appear he is a lone actor."

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She added, "There does not appear to be any sort of danger to the public at this time."

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect has been charged with firearms and assault charges.

"It is clear based on what we know so far that this individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could," US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told reporters, "And thankfully because of the checkpoint right outside the ballroom where thousands of people were situated to hear the president of the United States, because that checkpoint worked, there was no one who was injured."

Trump is addressing reporters at the White House after he and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after a shooting incident outside the ballroom.

The shooting suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The suspect is believed to have been a guest at the Hilton hotel where the dinner was held.

Trump commends Secret Service, says being president is a dangerous profession

Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest.

"He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," Trump said.

Trump struck a somber tone as he addressed reporters at the White House, saying being president is "a dangerous profession" and that attempted violence against him is "part of the job".

Trump said more details would be forthcoming about the shooter's identity and motive, but said that the world was a violent place and, when it came to his own presidency, "When you're impactful they go after you."

The US President said he did not think the incident was tied to the war in Iran based on information so far, but he added that his actions toward Tehran could have made him a target and that he would not be deterred.

"When you do things like that, you become a target. If I wasn't doing that, I guess I'd be a lot less of a target, but I'm honored to be," he told reporters at the White House.

"It's not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, I really don't think so based on what we know."

Trump was uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after a shooting incident outside the ballroom.

One law enforcement official said a gunman had opened fire. A law enforcement officer was shot in the bullet-resistant vest but is expected to be OK, one officer told The Associated Press.

The FBI said a suspect was in custody but had no details.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. Audible gasps echoed through the ballroom as guests realized something was happening. Hundreds of journalists got on phones to call in information.

"Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled. Others yelled to duck. From one corner, a "God Bless America" chant began as the president was escorted offstage. He fell briefly - he apparently tripped - and was helped up by Secret Service agents. Outside the hotel, members of the National Guard and other authorities flooded the area as helicopters circled overhead.

Trump says rescheduled event will be safer

Authorities said the incident occurred outside the subterranean ballroom where Trump and other guests were seated. After an initial attempt to resume, the event was scrapped for the night and will be rescheduled.

Dinner host Weijia Jiang, a CBS News senior White House correspondent, went on stage after the incident to announce that the dinner was "going to resume momentarily," and then later said the event would be rescheduled.

"Law enforcement has requested that we leave the premises consistent with the protocol...He (Trump) insists that we will reschedule this event in the next 30 days," Jiang said.

Two assassination attempts on Trump

Before this shooting, Trump was the target of two assassination attempts in 2024 while campaigning for reelection after leaving the White House in 2021.

The first was while Trump was campaigning ​at an outdoor rally ⁠in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

Trump was shot and wounded in his upper ear by a 20-year-old gunman. The gunman was shot dead by security personnel.

Just over two months after the Butler shooting, Secret Service agents spotted a man wielding a gun and hiding in bushes at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while Trump ⁠was on ​the course.

It was deemed an assassination attempt and the suspect was sentenced to life in prison ​in February.

Congressional leaders who attended dinner react to shooting

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he and his wife, Kelly, were at the event and grateful for the law enforcement and first responders "who acted so quickly to bring the situation under control."

"Praying for our country tonight," said Johnson, R-La., on social media.

"FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT," said the House GOP on its account on the social platform X.

"House Republicans unite in praying for those who were in harm's way," it said.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he was "thankful for the swift law enforcement action to protect everyone" at the dinner, as he also called for an end to violence.

"The violence and chaos in America must end," said Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Washington Hilton also scene of Reagan shooting in 1981

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley Jr. outside the Hilton - an event that prompted redesigns of the property that increased security and added a special presidential suite near the entrance where chief executives could be taken.

Trump was dispatched there briefly after the incident Saturday night.