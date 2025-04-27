MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 27 April 2025

Suspect confesses to car bombing that killed Russian general near Moscow, says Ukraine paid him

Second high-profile Russian military officer killed in four months as tensions with Ukraine escalate

AP Published 27.04.25, 08:52 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov with the report that all Ukrainian troops have been forced from Russia's Kursk region, during their meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov with the report that all Ukrainian troops have been forced from Russia's Kursk region, during their meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia AP/PTI

Russian authorities said on Sunday the suspect in the killing of a Russian general in a car bomb explosion claimed he was paid by the Ukrainian Security Service as he pleaded guilty to terrorism charges.

The Investigative Committee said that Ignat Kuzin admitted he was paid to kill Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moskalik was killed Friday by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow.

Ukrainian authorities did not comment on the attack, the second in four months targeting a top Russian military officer that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed on December 17, 2024, when a bomb hidden on an electric scooter parked outside his apartment building exploded as he left for his office. Ukraine's security agency acknowledged it was behind the attack.

Kirillov was the chief of Russia's Radiation, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, the special troops tasked with protecting the military from the enemy's use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and ensuring operations in a contaminated environment. Kirillov's assistant also died in the attack.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Overstaying Pakistanis in India face arrest, up to 3 years' jail under new immigration law

Deadlines set for Pakistani visa holders; overstayers risk jail, hefty fines under new Immigration Act
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Quote left Quote right

I did not say no to demands for war with Pakistan. What I said is that it cannot be a solution

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT