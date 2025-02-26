MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Sudanese military plane crash claims at least 46 lives, injures 10 near Omdurman

AP Published 26.02.25, 03:55 PM
Ukraine made-military aircraft crashes in Sudan, killing 46.

Ukraine made-military aircraft crashes in Sudan, killing 46. Video grab from X/@Aviation_Voice

The death toll from a Sudanese military plane crash in the city of Omdurman increased to at least 46 people, officials said Wednesday.

The Khartoum Media Office said the crash also injured 10 others.

The Antonov aircraft crashed Tuesday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base north of Omdurman, the military said in a statement. Omdurman is the sister city of the capital, Khartoum.

The military said that armed forces personnel and civilians were killed in the crash. It didn't say what caused the crash.

The ministry said that the aircraft crashed over a civilian house in the Karrari district in Omdurman, suggesting that there were people dead on the ground.

Sudan has been in a state of civil war since 2023 when tensions between the military and a notorious paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open warfare.

The fighting has wrecked urban areas and has been marked by atrocities, including mass rape and ethnically motivated killings, that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, especially in the western region of Darfur, according to the United Nations and international rights groups.

The war has intensified in recent months, with the military making steady advances against the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

The RSF, which controls most of the western region of Darfur, said that it downed a military aircraft on Monday in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur province.

