Keir Starmer to stay the course despite Scottish Labour leader’s resignation call

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has "a clear five-year mandate" from the British people and will stay the course, his spokesperson said on Monday, after Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar called on him to resign.

"Keir Starmer is one of only four Labour leaders ever to have won a general election," the spokesperson said. "He has a clear five-year mandate from the British people to deliver change, and that is what he will do."

ADVERTISEMENT

British health minister Wes Streeting said Starmer did not need to resign, Sky News reported on Monday.

Also Read Keir Starmer’s chief of staff resigns over Peter Mandelson appointment controversy

Streeting - seen as a potential successor to Starmer - told Sky's political editor Beth Rigby that the atmosphere was febrile and that it had not been "the best week for the government", but said "give Keir a chance", Rigby said on X.

British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and housing minister Steve Reed both pledged their support publicly for Starmer on Monday.

"We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that," Lammy said on X.

Reed said on X that Starmer had led the party to victory in the 2024 election, adding "We need to stay the course".