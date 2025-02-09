MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sri Lanka hit by nationwide power cut, all because of one monkey

The official says people were warned that drinking water supplies could be badly affected

PTI Published 09.02.25, 06:39 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Sri Lanka suffered a power outage when a monkey came in contact with the power grid at a Colombo suburb on Sunday, a power official said.

The entire grid failed around 11:30 am (local time) and the power was restored after several hours, the official said.

Some areas were without for more than five hours, the official said.

“A monkey came into contact with a substation of the power grid at Panadura," Power Minister Kumara Jayakodi told the media.

The state power entity restored power at the national hospital and other key installations after an hour of the outage, the minister said.

The official said people were warned that drinking water supplies could be badly affected.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

