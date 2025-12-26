MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Friday, 26 December 2025

Back home after 17 years, Tarique Rahman pays tribute at father Ziaur Rahman’s grave in Dhaka

The BNP leader offered prayers at Zia Udyan in Dhaka amid heavy security and restricted media access

PTI Published 26.12.25, 05:28 PM
Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday visited the grave of his father and Bangladesh's former president Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka, 17 years after he returned home from self-exile in the UK.

The 60-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman returned to the country on Thursday after living in London since 2008.

Rahman reached Zia Udyan in a red-and-green bulletproof bus and paid floral tributes at the grave, offering 'dua' and 'munajat' for the eternal peace of his father’s soul, news portal bangla.daily-sun.com reported.

BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was a Bangladeshi military officer who served as the sixth president of Bangladesh from 1977 until his assassination in 1981. He retired from the army in 1978 with the rank of lieutenant general.

The BNP leader was accompanied by senior party leaders during the visit.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), police and the army barred media personnel and party activists from entering the grave area and its surroundings.

While Rahman was paying respects, party leaders and activists gathered in front of the entrance and chanted slogans.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

