Speeding bus collides with parked vehicle in northwest Pakistan, kills 17, five injured

A speeding bus collided with a motorbus parked along a roadside in Pakistan's northwest on Monday, killing at least 17 people and injuring five others, police said.

The accident took place on the Swat Expressway in Mardan district.

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According to police, the passenger bus collided with another bus that was parked on the roadside due to a mechanical fault. At least 17 people were killed and five sustained injuries in the accident.

Police said the victims belonged to Upper Dir and Bajaur districts.

Initial reports suggest that the parked bus had developed a generator fault, forcing it to stop along the road, when the speeding bus rammed into it from behind.

Authorities said the identities of the deceased have yet to be confirmed, while rescue teams continued relief operations at the scene.

The bus was carrying passengers to the scenic Swat Valley.

Pakistan frequently witnesses fatal road accidents, with factors such as over-speeding, poor enforcement of traffic rules, driver fatigue and weak licensing controls cited as major causes.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.