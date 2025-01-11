MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 11 January 2025

South Korea Jeju Air jet black boxes stopped recording 4 minutes before crash, ministry says

The damaged flight data recorder was taken to the United States for analysis in cooperation with the U.S. safety regulator, the ministry has said

Reuters Published 11.01.25, 04:26 PM
The wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft that went off the runway and crashed lies at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea.

The wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft that went off the runway and crashed lies at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea. Reuters

The flight data and cockpit voice recorders on the Jeju Air jet that crashed on Dec. 29 stopped recording about four minutes before the airliner hit a concrete structure at South Korea's Muan airport, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

Authorities investigating the disaster that killed 179 people, the worst on South Korean soil, plan to analyse what caused the "black boxes" to stop recording, the ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voice recorder was initially analysed in South Korea, and, when data was found to be missing, then sent to a U.S. National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, the ministry said.

The damaged flight data recorder was taken to the United States for analysis in cooperation with the U.S. safety regulator, the ministry has said.

Jeju Air 7C2216, which departed the Thai capital Bangkok for Muan in southwestern South Korea, belly-landed and overshot the regional airport's runway, exploding into flames after hitting an embankment.

The pilots told air traffic control the aircraft had suffered a bird strike and declared emergency about four minutes before it crashed into the embankment exploding in flames. Two injured crew members, sitting in the tail section, were rescued.

RELATED TOPICS

Black Box South Korea Plane Crash
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Under-construction building collapses at Kannauj railway station, many feared trapped

According to police sources, six workers have been rescued and rushed to the hospital
Gaurav Gogoi
Quote left Quote right

I have written to the PM urging an urgent SIT probe to investigate Assam mining tragedy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT