MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 February 2025

Russian drone attack sparks fire in Kyiv, injures woman, damages houses in Sumy

No injuries were reported in the attack that sparked a fire at a non-residential building in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app

Agencies Published 10.02.25, 10:48 AM
Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire at the drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine

Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire at the drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Reuters

Overnight Russian drone attacks sparked a fire in Kyiv and injured a woman and damaged several houses in the northeastern city of Sumy, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the attack that sparked a fire at a non-residential building in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

ADVERTISEMENT

But a 38-year-old woman was hospitalised after Russia launched drones at Sumy, which is the administrative centre of the broader Sumy region, Ihor Kalchenko, governor of the region said on Telegram.

Five houses were also damaged, he added.

The full-scale of the Russian overnight attack on Ukraine was not immediately known. There was no comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion in February 2022. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

RELATED TOPICS

Drone Attacks Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Harley-Davidsons to get cheaper, bike lover Babul Supriyo says should have been done sooner

Import duty cut is to placate Donald Trump, says Bengal’s minister for information technology and electronics whose motorcycle diaries include run-ins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

The U-turn has been done to appease French & US companies, PM is negotiating

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT