Pakistan army chief Asim Munir awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has been conferred Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence, during his official visit to the Kingdom.

Announcing the award on Monday, the Pakistan Army said, “Under a Royal Decree issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s highest national honour was also conferred upon the Field Marshal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi leadership praised Field Marshal Asim Munir’s professionalism and strategic vision, highlighting his role in strengthening the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Munir expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the enduring bonds between the two countries. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Kingdom’s security, stability and prosperity.

As part of his visit, Field Marshal Munir called on Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defence, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration and evolving geopolitical challenges.