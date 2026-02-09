Russia open to US cooperation but sees no bright future for economic ties, says Lavrov

Russia remains open for cooperation with the United States but is not hopeful about economic ties despite Washington's ongoing efforts to end the Ukraine war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published on Monday.

Speaking to Russia-based media outlet TV BRICS, Lavrov cited what he called the United States' declared aim of "economic dominance".

"We also don't see any bright future in the economic sphere," Lavrov said.

Russian officials, including envoy Kirill Dmitriev, have previously spoken of the prospects for a major restoration of economic relations with the United States as part of any eventual Ukraine peace settlement.

But although President Donald Trump has also spoken of reviving economic cooperation with Moscow and has hosted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on U.S. soil since returning to the White House, he has imposed further onerous sanctions on Russia's vital energy sector.

Lavrov also cited Trump's hostility to the BRICS bloc, which includes Russia, China, India, Brazil and other major developing economies.

"The Americans themselves create artificial obstacles along this path (towards BRICS integration)," he said.

"We are simply forced to seek additional, protected ways to develop our financial, economic, logistical and other projects with the BRICS countries."