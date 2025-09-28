Russia launches major drone, missile attack on Ukraine; kills three, wounds at least 10

Kyiv came under heavy drone and missile bombardment early on Sunday, in what independent monitors said was one of the biggest Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region since the full-scale war began.

At least three people were killed and about 10 injured in the city, Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. One of the dead has been identified as a 12-year-old girl, although that has not been officially confirmed, Tkachenko said.

Russia launched around 500 drones and over 40 missiles in an overnight attack on Ukraine, damaging civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

"Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world," Zelensky said on the Telegram app.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia had launched a "massive" air attack on the country involving hundreds of missiles and drones.

He said the attack underlined the need for more punitive sanctions against Russia to force it to stop its aggression.

"Putin must feel the danger of continuing this war —personally for him, his buddies' pockets, his economy, and his regime," he posted on X, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "That is what can make him stop this senseless war."

Several other regions were also hit in the strike, with at least 16 people, including three children, injured in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said.

Several buildings were damaged and on fire in Zaporizhzhia, footage posted on social media channels in the area showed.

In Kyiv, drones flew over the city and anti-aircraft fire rang out for several hours, according to Reuters witnesses. Loud explosions were also heard. The attack was continuing as of 9:15 a.m. (0615 GMT).

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a fire had broken out at a state cardiological hospital as a result of the attack.

Some residents fled to metro stations deep underground for safety, sleeping on makeshift beds or sitting on deck chairs following events on their phones.

Neighbouring Poland closed airspace near two of its southeastern cities and its air force scrambled jets in response.