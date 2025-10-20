Royal source calls for appropriate probe into Prince Andrew allegations

Allegations that Prince Andrew sought help from a police officer to discredit Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexually abusing her as a teenager, should be appropriately examined, a royal source said on Monday.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles, said on Friday he would no longer use his Duke of York title and other honours, following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While Andrew, who remains a prince, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, he said the accusations against him were becoming a distraction for the royal family.

On Sunday, London's police force said it was "actively looking" into the allegations in a Mail on Sunday newspaper report that Andrew had asked one of his personal protection officers in 2011 to dig up information about Giuffre.

A Buckingham Palace source said those allegations should be "examined in an appropriate way".

Giuffre memoir released this week

A posthumous memoir by Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, is due to be released this week. It contains new allegations against Prince Andrew who settled a civil case with her in 2022.

In "Nobody's Girl", obtained by the BBC ahead of publication, Giuffre wrote she feared she might "die a sex slave" under Epstein's control and describes three alleged sexual encounters with Andrew, including one involving the late financier and several other young women.

The memoir also alleges Andrew correctly guessed Giuffre's age - 17 - when they first met, and includes details of encounters in London, New York, and on Epstein's private island.

A court ruling last year, which showed the British government believed one of Andrew's close business associates was believed to be a Chinese spy, further tarnished his reputation.

British education minister Bridget Phillipson said on Monday the government believed it was the "right course of action" for Andrew to give up his titles.

When asked about calls for the removal of Andrew's prince title, Phillipson said it was not a matter for the government but one for the royal family to decide.