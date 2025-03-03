Preserving evidence of atrocities by Sheikh Hasina regime critical, says Yunus

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has called for the “meticulous preservation” of records documenting alleged atrocities committed under the administration of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

During a Sunday meeting with United Nations officials, Yunus emphasised that without a proper archival system “it is difficult to know the truth and ensure justice", Dhaka Tribune reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued by the chief advisor’s press wing said the chief adviser during his conversation with UN Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis and UN human rights expert Huma Khan cited the crackdown on demonstrators at Shapla Chattar, police brutality against protesters following the Delwar Hossain Sayedee verdict, and years of alleged extrajudicial killings.

The UN officials, in response, reaffirmed their willingness to assist Bangladesh in documenting human rights abuses.

“This is a process of healing and truth-building,” Lewis said, offering the UN’s expertise in technical assistance and capacity-building.

Yunus also commended the organisation’s recent fact-finding report on human rights violations following the July-August 2024 uprising that led to the end of 15 years of Awami League regime from power and Hasina's escape to India.

According to Lewis, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will present the document at the Human Rights Council session in Geneva on March 5.

“We are very pleased that the UN has published this report; it is timely,” Yunus said.

The discussion also touched on the plight of the Rohingya refugees, with Lewis expressing concern over dwindling international aid.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will visit Bangladesh from March 13 to 16.

Lewis hopes this trip will refocus global attention on the refugee crisis.

“We are very worried about the money situation,” Lewis said, noting that USD 15 million per month is required to sustain food supplies for Rohingya refugees and other basic needs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.