Post-conflict dialogue: Donald Trump says US, Iran officials to meet next week

President Donald Trump says US and Iranian officials will talk next week, continuing a dialogue that was interrupted by the recent war between Israel and Tehran.

“I'll tell you what, we're going to talk with them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement, I don't know," Trump told a press conference during the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Donald Trump defends US strikes on Iran as intel assessment stirs debate

Trump said he wasn't particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran, insisting that US strikes had destroyed its nuclear programme.

“The way I look at it, they fought, the war is done,” he said.