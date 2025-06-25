MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Post-conflict dialogue: Donald Trump says US, Iran officials to meet next week

Trump said he wasn't particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran, insisting that US strikes had destroyed its nuclear programme

AP Published 25.06.25, 09:18 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

President Donald Trump says US and Iranian officials will talk next week, continuing a dialogue that was interrupted by the recent war between Israel and Tehran.

“I'll tell you what, we're going to talk with them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement, I don't know," Trump told a press conference during the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Trump said he wasn't particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran, insisting that US strikes had destroyed its nuclear programme.

“The way I look at it, they fought, the war is done,” he said.

Israel-Iran War
Donald Trump
