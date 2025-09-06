PM Modi reaffirms support for peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict in talks with Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed to French President Emmanuel Macron New Delhi's support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict even as the two leaders "positively" assessed the India-France strategic ties.

Following a phone conversation with Macron, Modi said the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability.

The two leaders deliberated on ongoing efforts to bring an early end to the Ukraine conflict with the prime minister reiterating India's call for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Macron was among the European leaders present during US President Donald Trump's talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in White House last month.

"Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas," Modi said on social media.

"Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," he said.

It is not known whether the implications of Washington's tariff policy figured in the Modi-Macron conversation.

According to an Indian readout, Modi thanked Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in February and that he looked forward to welcoming the French president.

It said the two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors including economic, defence, science, technology and space.

"The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France strategic partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific roadmap and the defence industrial roadmap," the readout noted.

"They exchanged views on recent efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability." It said both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability.

The discussion between Modi and Macron on the Ukraine conflict appears to be significant.

The prime minister met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China's Tianjin this week.

In the meeting, Modi conveyed to Putin that India welcomes all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine and that it is humanity's call to find a way to resolve hostilities as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy had dialled Modi last Saturday, two days before the prime minister's meeting with Putin.

After the phone conversation with Modi, Zelenskyy said India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia.

India has been consistently calling for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Trump's talks with Zelenskyy and several other European leaders came days after he held summit talks with Putin in Alaska that was primarily to lay a foundation for ending the war in Ukraine.

