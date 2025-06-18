PM Modi meets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on sidelines of G7 Summit in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, green energy and technology.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Tuesday, also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany’s strong expression of solidarity with India and support to its actions in the fight against terrorism.

"The two leaders agreed that terrorism constitutes a major threat to peace and stability in the world," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In a post on X, Modi said he and Chancellor Merz had discussions on deepening defence and security linkages. "We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing," he said.

"Delighted to hold talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Germany are close friends, connected by shared values. This year, we mark 25 years of our Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

He said the two sides discussed how to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research and innovation.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Chancellor Merz assumed office in May 2025.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Chancellor on his victory in the elections and his assumption of office. He also expressed deep appreciation for the German government’s condolences on the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad last week, the MEA said.

"The leaders expressed happiness at the sustained momentum in the bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in key areas of trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development partnership, green energy, technology, innovation, education and mobility," it said.

Both sides agreed to further deepen and diversify the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, as it marks the milestone of completion of 25 years, it added.

"Commemorating steadfast 25 years of Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi met Chancellor Friedrich Merz @_FriedrichMerz of Germany on the sidelines of #G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Germany bilateral cooperation in key areas of trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development partnership, green energy, technology, innovation, education and mobility," he added.

This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade.