Pentagon in talks with American automakers to boost weapons production: WSJ report

US defence officials are planning to rope in automobile giants for production of weapons and military supplies, according to a Wall Street Journal report that cited people in the thick of events on Wednesday.

Officials, according to the report, have held talks with top bosses of General Motors, Ford Motor and a few other companies that have their base in the United States.

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The preliminary talks started before the Iran war, according to the WSJ report that also said the Donald Trump administration was expecting automakers and other American manufacturers to play a larger role in weapons production.

According to defence officials WSJ spoke to, American manufacturers might be asked whether they could rapidly shift to defence work.

GE Aerospace and vehicle and machinery maker Oshkosh were among the companies involved in the talks with defence officials, the newspaper reported.

General Motors, Ford, GE Aerospace and Oshkosh were yet to issue any official statement regarding the reported meeting at the time this report was published.

The US Defence is committed to “rapidly expanding the defense industrial base by leveraging all available commercial solutions and technologies to ensure our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage", a Pentagon official told Reuters.

The development comes as the Pentagon, under President Trump, works to replenish supplies used in US strikes on Iran and other recent military operations.

Trump this month requested a massive $500 billion increase in the military budget to $1.5 trillion, amid the US war against Iran.

Meanwhile, the US-enforced blockade near the Strait of Hormuz entered its third day, with many ships reportedly turning back, raising concern over its impact on oil supplies globally.