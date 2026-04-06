Pakistan declines comment on ‘45-day offer, 15-point plan’ in US–Iran ceasefire talks

Pakistan on Monday declined to comment on reports that it had proposed a framework to end the ongoing US-Iran war, while confirming that diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire remain under way.

“There have been several reports of a 45-day ceasefire offer, or a 15-point exchange. We do not comment on these individual, specific incidents,” foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, according to state-run Pakistan Television.

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He added that the peace process was still active.

There was no immediate response from US or Iranian officials on the proposal, which could potentially lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

A report by Reuters earlier on Monday said Pakistan had shared a two-tier framework with both Washington and Tehran overnight, proposing an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations towards a comprehensive agreement.

Iran has previously indicated that it is seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees against future attacks by the United States and Israel. Iranian authorities have acknowledged receiving messages from multiple mediators, including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt.

A senior Iranian official said Tehran would not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary truce, signalling scepticism over Washington’s willingness to commit to a lasting settlement.

The official confirmed that Pakistan’s proposal was under review, but stressed that Iran would not accept imposed deadlines.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran had conveyed its position through intermediaries, adding that negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes”.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated pressure on Tehran, warning of strikes on critical infrastructure if Iran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday.

In a social media post, he said the deadline would mark “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day” in Iran.

Despite the diplomatic activity, hostilities continued on Monday.

Iranian state media reported fresh US and Israeli strikes on the Marvdasht petrochemical complex, the second such attack in 24 hours. Israel had earlier targeted Iran’s largest petrochemical facility at Asaluyeh, calling it a significant economic blow.

On Monday evening, the Islamic Republic News Agency has stated that Iran has responded to the US proposal to Pakistan. It further said that Iran's response shows that Tehran is rejecting the ceasefire and emphasising the necessity to permanently end the war.

Iran said it had in turn targeted US forces stationed on Kuwait’s Bubiyan island. A military spokesperson claimed drone strikes had hit satellite equipment and munitions, adding that US troops had relocated there after repeated attacks on another base.

Al Jazeera reported that Iran would not enter direct talks unless strikes ceased.

The conflict, which began with joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has killed thousands, disrupted global markets, and driven up fuel prices, while raising concerns over potential violations of international law.