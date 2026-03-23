Pakistan army chief speaks with Trump, Islamabad eyes lead mediator role in US-Iran war: Report

Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the U.S.’s and Israel’s war against Iran, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Pakistani army chief Asim Munir spoke with U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday, the newspaper reported, citing two people briefed on the call.

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Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian. Sharif stressed the urgent need for collective efforts for de-escalation in West Asia.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that Sharif conveyed his "serious concern" to Pezeshkian over the "dangerous ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region".

The West Asia crisis began on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran, which sparked a conflict.

"In view of this grave situation, the prime minister underscored the urgent need to work collectively for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy amongst all the neighbouring countries to settle their differences," the statement said.

Sharif stressed upon the "critical importance of unity in the ranks of the ummah, that is required more than ever before", the statement added.

It further stated that Sharif "assured the Iranian leadership that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in facilitating peace in the region".

"As a neighbouring brotherly country of Iran, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with the brave Iranian people in the wake of the ongoing hostilities," the statement said.

Sharif also extended Eid-ul-Fitr and Nowruz greetings to the Iranian president and the people of Iran, the statement added.