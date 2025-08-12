Pakistan army chief Asim Munir targets to hit Ambani's Reliance Jamnagar refinery: Reports

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has reportedly hinted at targeting Reliance Industries Limited’s Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, during any future conflict with India, signalling a shift in strategy towards striking economic assets.

The Times of India, citing attendees of a closed-door dinner in Tampa, Florida, which Munir attended, reported that Pakistan’s army chief referred to a social media post featuring a Quranic verse alongside a photograph of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed he had authorised the post during the recent conflict with India "to show them what we will do the next time." The Jamnagar facility, the world’s largest single-site refinery, represents India’s refining capability.

The Jamnagar refinery processes 33 million tonnes of oil crude annually, about 12 per cent of India’s total refining capacity, and serves as a major exporter of petroleum products.

In the past, there have been varying reports from intelligence agencies about threats to such installations, especially the RIL refinery, from Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

Munir had defended Islamabad’s water rights “at all costs” if India proceeds with dam construction on the Indus River during the same dinner.

After the Pakistan army chief issued nuclear threats against India, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Monday said New Delhi would not give in to nuclear blackmail.

“Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security,” the MEA said.

“Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade.”

Former Pentagon analyst Michael Rubin on Tuesday said the Pakistan Army chief was "Osama Bin Laden in a suit." He argued that such nuclear threats demonstrate Pakistan has forfeited its claim to legitimacy as a state.

He also criticised the absence of a swift US response at the event, insisting Munir should have been escorted out within minutes and put on a plane back to Pakistan.