Pak General hails Chinese weapons’ 'exceptional' performance in May India clash

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has claimed that Chinese weapon systems deployed during the four-day military conflict with India in May performed “exceptionally well”.

Dawn on Tuesday reported that Chaudhry, who is Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the armed forces, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg, which was organised last week and published on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Of course, lately, recent Chinese platforms, they've demonstrated exceptionally well," Chaudhry reportedly said.

"We are open to all sorts of technology," he added.

He also refuted India's assertion that Pakistan lost at least a dozen military aircraft during the conflict. “Pakistan has never tried to play with figures and facts,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had said that Pakistan's air force used Chinese J-10C jets during the May conflict.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.