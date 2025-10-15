Afghan-Pakistan border war flares again, over 12 civilians killed in fierce clashes

More than 12 civilians were killed in Afghanistan as fresh fighting broke out between Afghan and Pakistani forces on Wednesday, the Taliban said, rupturing a fragile peace that had briefly taken hold after weekend clashes between the countries killed dozens.

Once allies, the recent friction between the South Asian nations erupted after Islamabad demanded that the Afghan Taliban administration act against militants who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.

The Taliban denies the presence of Pakistani militants in Afghanistan.

"Early this morning, Pakistani forces launched attacks...more than 12 civilians were martyred and over 100 others were wounded," Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X.

The Taliban also said it had killed "a large number of Pakistani soldiers", captured their posts and centres, seized their weapons and tanks, and "destroyed" most of their military facilities.

Pakistani officials blamed the Taliban for the clashes and said four civilians were wounded on their side of the border.

"Taliban forces attacked Pakistani post near Chaman (district)," Habib Ullah Bangulzai, the regional administrator in Pakistan's Chaman district, told Reuters.

The fighting continued for about five hours in the early hours of the day, he said, adding that Pakistani forces had "repulsed" the attack.

Although clashes regularly break out between the countries' security forces along their contested 2,600 km (1,600-mile) frontier, last week's fighting was their worst since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

The neighbours have closed several crossings along their border in its aftermath, bringing trade to a halt and leaving scores of loaded goods vehicles stranded on both sides.

Pakistan is the main source of goods and food supplies for landlocked, impoverished Afghanistan.

Last week's clashes drew international concern, with China asking both countries to protect its citizens and investments, Russia urging restraint, and U.S. President Donald Trump saying he could help end the conflict.

The tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan this month have coincided with Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India, Pakistan's arch rival.

India and Afghanistan, during Muttaqi's visit, decided to upgrade ties, with New Delhi saying it would reopen its embassy in Kabul, and the Afghan Taliban also announcing it would send its diplomats to India.