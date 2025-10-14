In Egypt, Trump lauds ‘very good friend’ Modi; Shehbaz Sharif stands behind

US President Donald Trump on Monday heaped praise on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “a very good friend” while expressing optimism that India and Pakistan “will live very nicely together.”

Addressing a summit of world leaders in the Egyptian resort city after a ceasefire was reached in Gaza ending the Israel-Hamas war, Trump said from the podium, “India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top.”

“India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he’s just done a fantastic job. I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together,” Trump said while looking at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was standing behind him and responded with a chuckle.

The remarks came even as Prime Minister Modi skipped the Gaza Peace Summit and deputed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India. Trump’s reference to Modi, despite his absence, underscored the continued bonhomie between the two leaders.

From social media exchanges and congratulatory messages to birthday calls and diplomatic gestures, the camaraderie between Modi and Trump has often been in the spotlight.

Only recently, Trump had sent Modi a signed photo through US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, inscribed with the message: “Mr Prime Minister, you are great.”

During his address, Trump also praised Shehbaz Sharif and his “favourite field marshal,” Pakistan army chief Gen Asim Munir, inviting the Pakistan prime minister to address the gathering.

Sharif, in his speech, credited Trump for his role in bringing peace to the Middle East, saying it was the result of the US President’s “untiring and relentless efforts.”

“Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding (and) extraordinary contributions to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his very wonderful team,” Sharif said. He added that he would like to nominate Trump again for the Nobel Peace Prize for “saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East.”

Trump's 'eight wars' claim

After missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has claimed to have resolved eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan, insisting he did not do it “for the Nobel.”

Trump, who earlier claimed to have ended seven conflicts, added the Israel-Gaza war to that list. “...I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan, I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons. I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Egypt.

Trump said that within 24 hours, “I had that thing settled.” He added, “If I didn’t have tariffs, you could have never settled that war.”

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he “helped settle” the conflict.

India's firm stand

India, however, has consistently maintained that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries, without any third-party involvement.

The understanding came after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. Following four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes, both sides agreed on May 10 to end hostilities.

New Delhi also reiterated that any issues with Pakistan would be addressed “bilaterally,” rejecting Trump’s repeated offers to mediate on Kashmir.

Modi backs Gaza peace plan

On October 9, after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on phase one of his Gaza peace plan, Prime Minister Modi called to congratulate him on the “success.”

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” Modi posted on X.

He also called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hail the agreement, reaffirming that “terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world.”

On Monday, Modi welcomed the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, saying their freedom “stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

“We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region,” he added.