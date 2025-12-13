Ousted Nepal PM Oli attacks interim government, takes veiled swipe at India

Deposed Nepal prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Saturday criticised the Karki-led interim government for what he described as “biased and unconstitutional practices” and made sarcastic remarks against India, albeit without naming the neighbouring country.

Addressing a public meeting, his first since being forced to resign three months ago following a Gen Z-led protest, Oli said his Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist–Leninist would rise again to steer the country.

The speech was delivered at the party’s 11th general convention.

The former prime minister, known for his China leanings, referred obliquely to India while recounting key decisions taken during his tenure.

“When we promulgated the Constitution in 2015, some elements didn't like that, as we took a stance which invited sharp reactions. When we have reached an agreement (with China) to convert the land-locked country into a land-linked one, many couldn't digest that,” Oli said.

“Many didn't like our efforts to stand on our own by opening up connectivity by joining North with South,” he added.

He also referred to Nepal’s territorial claims that have been contested by India. “Some couldn't take it easy when we tried to protect our border and made sovereign claim on our own territory,” he said, an apparent reference to the May 2020 controversy over Nepal’s revised political map that included Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, areas India maintains belong to it.

Using a metaphor to describe his party’s resilience, Oli said, “Big trees standing on the roadside don't get hurt by stones thrown at it, it is the smaller trees that get hurt. But even after facing so many blows, our party can withstand (it), I don't know where its strength comes from?”

Oli resigned on 9 September following violent protests led by a Gen Z group against his government over corruption allegations and a ban on social media platforms.

Sushila Karki was appointed prime minister on 12 September. At least 77 people were killed on 8 and 9 September during the unrest.

Following the resignation, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on the recommendation of the prime minister and announced fresh elections scheduled for 5 March next year.

For the first time since his ouster, Oli expressed condolences to those killed during the protests, including youth, security personnel and members of the general public, in his inaugural message to the party convention being held at Sallaghari in Bhaktapur district.

At the same time, he demanded action against those responsible for destruction during the protests, which saw damage to government buildings, private and public property, party offices and the houses of political leaders.

The veteran Communist leader said, “stronger the Communist Party grows, the more robust nationalism will become,” and added, “UML is working to maintain social harmony and national unity (and) has successfully foiled attempts to disintegrate the society and divide the people.”

“We don't pursue violence and war as the means to change the society, as we believe in peaceful transformation,” he said.

Launching an attack on the interim government, Oli accused it of engaging in “biased and unconstitutional practices” instead of creating an election-friendly environment.

He also termed the recent agreement between the government and the Gen Z group as “bogus” and described it as a serious conspiracy “aimed at pushing the country towards confrontation.”

“We were never against the issues raised by the youths such as controlling corruption, maintaining good governance and freeing social media sites,” he said.

The interim government and Gen Z representatives signed a 10-point agreement on 10 December focusing on electoral reforms, good governance and investigations into rights violations during the September protests.

Under the pact, the government committed to providing compensation, free treatment, education support and job opportunities to families of those killed and injured.

Oli alleged that the deal was nothing more than political theatre designed to weaken democracy.

Insisting that the dissolved House of Representatives must be reinstated, he said, “We will not run away from the 5 March elections,” while expressing confidence that the Supreme Court would restore the House.

The 11th general convention of the CPN-UML will hold closed-door sessions at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu on Sunday and Monday.

Around 2,260 general convention representatives are expected to choose the party’s leadership.

Oli is contesting the internal election, aiming to secure the party chair for a third consecutive term.