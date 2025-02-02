Online gambling racket busted in Nepal, 10 Indians among 24 people arrested

Nepal police have busted an online gambling racket involving more than 3 billion rupees and arrested 24 people, including ten Indian nationals.

According to Kaji Kumar Acharya, Superintendent of Police of Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, a special team of police based on a tipoff conducted raids on two houses in Sanepa area of Lalitpur metropolitan city on Saturday and arrested 10 Indian nationals and 14 Nepalese, who were found to be cheating people in the name of online gaming.

The 10 Indians arrested include, Ajit Kumar, 22, Mukesh Mandal, 24, Manoj Kumar Bajaj, 44, Sumit Khatri, 28, Prabat Kumar Sah,34, Om Prakash Khatri, 32, Ravi Prakash Bishwokarma,28, Ravi Abhisekh Ojha, 23, Shivam Pandey, 22, and Manoj Kumar 25.

Most of those arrested are from Uttar Pradesh, said Acharya.

The accused were running the illegal online betting from two rented houses located at Sanepa in Lalitpur.

They were conducting online gambling with the help of online betting application by contacting people through WhatsApp and using Indian bank accounts for depositing and withdrawing money of the customers.

The preliminary investigation revealed that they had conducted transactions worth Nepalese Rs 3,047,356,612, police said.

Police have also seized 57 mobile phones, 13 laptops, 34 ATM cards of different banks, 88 sim cards, 12 cheque books, eight Aadhaar cards and six passports from the accused.

