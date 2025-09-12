‘Not that far apart’: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on advancing fair trade deal with India

US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor on Thursday said India's protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented Washington from fully realising its partnership with Delhi, and if confirmed, he will work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal and beneficial to Americans.

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor also said that India and the US are “not that far apart” right now on a trade deal.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” Gor said as he underlined that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this "important" partnership.

Noting that India and the US are actively negotiating right now, Gor said President Donald Trump has invited their commerce and trade ministers next week, and they will be meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington.

"Part of that will include hopeful, a hopeful deal. We are not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they're negotiating the nitty-gritty of a deal,” Gor said.

“We expect more from India than we do sometimes from other nations. I do think it will get resolved over the next few weeks,” he said.

Gor underlined that President Trump has a “deep friendship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that is something that is unique.

“In fact, if you have noticed, when he has gone after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position, and for the US imposing those tariffs. When the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship,” he said.

He stressed again that “We're not that far apart on a deal already on these tariffs… Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for this administration."

"I think the time will arrive upon us in the next few weeks, the next few months, for all of this to get resolved,” Gor said.

Gor said that in the past, India's "protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented us from fully realising this partnership. If confirmed, I'll work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal and beneficial to the American workers and businesses."

“Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations,” Gor said.

“If confirmed, I will work to increase American energy exports to India, establishing the US as a leading supplier of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas,” he said.

When confirmed, 38-year-old Gor will be the youngest US ambassador to India.

"India's role in ensuring the stability and security of the region cannot be understated. A stable South Asia is in the interest of the US and all the nations,” he said, adding that the US-India partnership will define the 21st Century.

"It is only by working together that we can make that aspiration a reality.”

He said India's geographic position, economic growth and military capabilities make it a “cornerstone” for regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that the two nations share.

"I will work to deliver on the presidential agenda and advance US interests by increasing our defence cooperation, ensuring fair and beneficial trade, deepening energy security and furthering technology,” Gor said.

He underscored that if confirmed, he will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India. “This includes expanding joint military exercises, advancing co-development and co-production of defence systems and concluding critical defence sales,” he said.

He added that these efforts will enhance collaboration between “our forces while supporting American defence manufacturers and making America more prosperous.”

From artificial intelligence to pharmaceuticals to critical minerals, the potential for collaboration between the two countries is vast, Gor said, adding that he will advocate for reforms that will make India's markets more accessible and transparent.

“I will also work towards President Trump's ambitious goal dubbed ‘Mission 500’ to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, which will expand American exports, creating jobs and prosperity for our citizens,” he said.

He said he will encourage Indian investment in US manufacturing capacity, and “we will also be furthering with Indian investments in the United States. We'll also be furthering our strategic pharmaceutical supply chain and create more jobs right here at home in the US.”

India is also a strategic partner in advancing critical and emerging technology. The US-India Trust Initiative, launched in February by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, lays out a path to leverage the impressive capacity of the US tech sector to outcompete China on the development of AI, quantum, semiconductors and other critical and emerging technologies, he said.

He said he will also advance this administration's AI Action Plan, which will ensure the dominance of American AI technology in India and globally. “Our technology cooperation will require significant energy resources, another area where the United States and India can work together,” he said.

He noted that India shares a lot more in common with the US than they do with China, and "for far too long, we have not had that personal touch. And not only will I be able to bring that to New Delhi, but the President is also extremely personally engaged.”

"While we might have our moment of hiccups right now, we are on the track of resolving that. Our relationship with the Indian government, with the people of India extends many more decades, and it's a much warmer relationship than they have with the Chinese,” Gor said.

“Frankly, they (India) are concerned by Chinese expansionism, and Chinese expansionism is not just on the border of India, it's all over the area," he said, adding if confirmed, he will make it a "top priority that India is pulled into our side and away from them (China).”

Gor referred to Trump’s complimentary comments for Prime Minister Modi and said the Indian leader responded in kind. "We have a great foundation that I hope, if I am confirmed, to build upon.”

Replying to a question on the BRICS, Gor said, "Indians have been on our side on various issues within BRICS, including several individuals in BRICS - Brazil, China have pushed for years to move away from the US dollar. India has been the stopgap for that. India is much more willing and open to engage with us than… those other individuals that are in BRICS.”

When asked about India’s purchases of Russian oil and how he views India's choice in light of US tariffs and America's strategic goals, Gor said President Trump has been crystal clear on this. "They must stop buying Russian oil.”