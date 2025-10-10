‘No upgrade to Pakistan’s current capabilities’: US denies reports of missile sale to Pakistan

In a statement issued on Friday, the United States has denied claims that it approved the sale of new AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan under a recently modified defence contract.

The clarification followed stories in Pakistani and international outlets that interpreted the department of war’s September 30 contract announcement as evidence of a fresh missile sale.

“The sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities,” the embassy said in a statement. It added that the department of war’s announcement “referred to an amendment to an existing foreign military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan.”

“Contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan,” the statement further said.

The Department of War had announced on September 30 that Raytheon Missiles & Defense had received a USD 41.7 million modification to an existing AMRAAM production contract, bringing the total value to approximately USD 2.5 billion.

The work, to be completed by May 30, 2030, involves foreign military sales to over 30 allied nations — including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

While Pakistan’s name appeared on the list, the embassy emphasised that its inclusion pertains only to sustainment support. Such sustainment typically involves maintenance, technical support, and spare parts for previously supplied systems — not new sales or enhancements.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of recent tensions and shifting regional alignments following Operation Sindoor, a brief air engagement between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

Reports of a potential AMRAAM delivery had sparked concerns that Washington was providing Islamabad with a capability boost amid improved diplomatic ties between the two nations.

According to Pakistan’s Express Tribune, the modification to the Raytheon contract had led to speculation that Islamabad might receive newer AMRAAM variants to upgrade its F-16 fleet.

The United States now has clarified that the agreement “does not constitute a new sale or enhancement of Pakistan's air combat capabilities.”

Pakistan had previously purchased around 700 AMRAAMs in 2007 for its F-16 aircraft — one of the largest international orders for the missile system at the time.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh demanded an explanation from the Modi government on Russia’s decision to supply advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese JF-17 fighter jets.

“The Modi government must explain why Russia – once India’s most reliable strategic ally – has chosen to ignore New Delhi’s appeals and proceed with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets. The latest Block III variant of this aircraft will feature the upgraded engine and the same PL-15 missiles believed to have been used against our country during Operation Sindoor,” Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

Ramesh also criticised Modi’s diplomacy, stating it “prioritises image-building and global spectacle over national interests,” and said India “remains unable to diplomatically isolate Pakistan.”

“According to multiple news reports, this deal is moving forward despite direct interventions by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar in June 2025. The government owes the nation an explanation as to why a long-time and trusted partner like Russia is now providing military support to Pakistan, even as India continues to purchase S-400 missile systems and negotiates for Su-57 stealth fighters from Moscow,” added Ramesh.

(With inputs from agencies)