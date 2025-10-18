Netanyahu blocks Rafah crossing reopening despite Palestinian embassy announcement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the Rafah crossing to remain closed indefinitely, contradicting an announcement by the Palestinian embassy in Egypt that the border would reopen Monday for people returning to Gaza.

Netanyahu's office said Saturday the crossing's opening would only be considered "based on the manner in which Hamas fulfils its part in returning the deceased hostages and implementing the agreed-upon framework."

The statement came shortly after Naji al-Naji, cultural counselor at the Palestinian embassy in Cairo, told The Associated Press that the crossing would reopen Monday, citing "very big" numbers of people registering to return to Gaza. The embassy said the sole gateway would remain closed to people trying to leave.

The Rafah crossing has been closed since May 2024, when Israel seized control of the Gaza side. It is the only crossing point not controlled by Israel before the war began. A fully reopened border would allow Gazans to seek medical treatment abroad, travel internationally or visit family in Egypt, home to tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Hostage remains recovered

Israel identified the remains of a 10th hostage handed over by Hamas as Eliyahu Margalit, 76, who was abducted from kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023 attack. His remains were recovered after bulldozers excavated pits in Khan Younis.

Eighteen hostages remain unaccounted for. A hostage families forum said it would continue weekly rallies until all are returned, following a warning from US President Donald Trump that he would authorize Israel to resume fighting if Hamas fails to honour the ceasefire deal.

Hamas maintains it is committed to the agreement but says retrieval efforts are hampered by widespread devastation and unexploded ordnance. The group told mediators some remains are in Israeli-controlled areas.

As part of the ceasefire, Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Saturday, bringing the total to 135. The International Committee of the Red Cross handed over the remains to Nasser Hospital.

Death toll climbs past 68,000

Gaza's Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll has exceeded 68,000 as recovery teams continue searching the ruins more than a week into the ceasefire. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but maintains detailed records considered generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 in the October 7 attack that sparked the war.

Ceasefire violations alleged

Hamas accused Israel of killing 38 Palestinians since the ceasefire began, calling the actions violations of the agreement. Israel, which controls about half of Gaza, did not immediately respond.

On Friday, Gaza's Civil Defense said nine people, including women and children, were killed when Israeli forces fired on their vehicle in Gaza City. The group said the car crossed into an Israeli-controlled area in eastern Gaza.

Israel's army said it fired warning shots at a "suspicious vehicle" that crossed into a restricted zone and continued approaching troops in a manner posing an "imminent threat," adding it acted in accordance with ceasefire terms.

Aid flow remains constrained

Hamas has urged mediators to increase humanitarian aid for Gaza's two million people, expedite the Rafah crossing opening and begin reconstruction. UN data showed 339 trucks have been offloaded for distribution since the ceasefire began, well below the agreed 600 trucks daily.

COGAT, Israel's defence body overseeing Gaza aid, reported 950 trucks crossing Thursday and 716 on Wednesday, including commercial and bilateral deliveries.

International food security experts have declared famine in Gaza City. The UN has verified more than 400 malnutrition-related deaths, including over 100 children. Israel maintains it allowed sufficient food aid and accuses Hamas of theft, claims UN and aid agencies deny.

Thousands remain missing, according to the Red Cross.

