Nepal’s ex-PM K.P. Sharma Oli arrested over Gen Z protest deaths

Nepal's former prime minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, was taken into custody on Saturday as police investigate whether he was negligent in failing to prevent dozens of deaths during Gen Z protests last September.

This week, a Nepali panel which investigated violence during the anti-corruption protests recommended that Oli, 74, be prosecuted for failing to prevent the crackdown on the protests.

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A total of 76 people were killed in two days of unrest, which led to Oli resigning.

"They took him from his residence this morning," Min Bahadur Shahi, a senior leader of Oli's Commmunist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) told Reuters.

Police spokesman Om Adhikari confirmed the detainment of Oli and his home minister, Ramesh Lekhak.

Rapper-turned politician Balendra Shah was sworn in on Friday as prime minister after a winning the March 5 parliamentary elections.