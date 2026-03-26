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regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

Nepal panel recommends prosecuting ousted PM Oli for 'negligence' over Gen Z protests

A total of 76 people were killed and 2,522 wounded during two days of unrest, the panel said in its report released late on Wednesday night; The government had earlier said 77 people had died

Reuters Published 26.03.26, 01:20 PM
Former Prime Minister of Nepal and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist- Leninist) K.P Sharma Oli, who was forced to resign after the deadly youth-led protests against corruption early September last year, waves ahead of voting during the general election in Bhaktapur, Nepal, March 5, 2026

Former Prime Minister of Nepal and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist- Leninist) K.P Sharma Oli, who was forced to resign after the deadly youth-led protests against corruption early September last year, waves ahead of voting during the general election in Bhaktapur, Nepal, March 5, 2026 Reuters

A Nepali panel set up to investigate the violence during anti-corruption protests in September last year has recommended that former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli be prosecuted for “negligence” for failing to prevent dozens of deaths.

The panel held Oli responsible for not taking any action to stop hours of firing that killed at least 19 Gen Z protesters on the first day of anti-corruption demonstrations that brought down the Himalayan nation's government.

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A total of 76 people were killed and 2,522 wounded during two days of unrest, the panel said in its report released late on Wednesday night. The government had earlier said 77 people had died.

“As the executive head ... Oli should be held responsible for anything good or bad,” the 970-page report said in Nepali.

The report also held Oli’s home minister Ramesh Lekhak and the then police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung responsible and said they should be prosecuted.

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