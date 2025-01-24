Muhammad Yunus government failed to be neutral, says Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary-general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to perform its duties impartially, alleging that it failed to maintain neutrality on some issues.

Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel laureate, assumed the role of Bangladesh’s chief adviser in August last year after then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country following weeks of protests led by students over a controversial quota system in government jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Wednesday, in an interview, I said if the interim government can’t remain impartial, a neutral government will be required during the elections. There is a reason for making this statement. We observe that the interim government is unable to maintain neutrality on several issues,” Fakhrul was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Addressing an event here, the BNP leader urged the interim government to carry out its responsibilities impartially and address the problems faced by the country.

Fakhrul said the government should hold the election as soon as possible after carrying out the necessary minimum reforms.

“The government formed through election would be able to fulfill the commitments made to people and work to meet the public’s aspirations,” he said.

The BNP leader warned that evil forces may exploit the situation if the election is delayed.

He also said all political parties agree on the necessity of holding elections, as it is the gateway to the democratic system. Fakhrul stated that some people are saying the government should hold the election only after reforms. “But, should we wait four to five years or until the reforms are completed?” he asked.