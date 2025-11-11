MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kremlin says US has offered no clarity on Trump’s call to restart nuclear testing after decades

Reuters Published 11.11.25, 05:02 PM
Vladimir Putin (left), Donald Trump (right)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it had not received any clarification from the United States on remarks suggesting a possible resumption of nuclear testing.

President Donald Trump last month ordered the U.S. military to immediately restart the process for testing nuclear weapons, but did not specify whether he meant flight-testing nuclear-capable missiles or returning to explosive tests — something neither Washington nor Moscow has carried out for more than three decades.

Moscow has said it would like Washington to clarify the situation.

Asked about the matter on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow had not yet received any explanation from the U.S. side on what kind of testing Trump was referring to.

Nuclear Deal
