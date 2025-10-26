MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunday, 26 October 2025

Kremlin: It is wrong to talk about cancellation of Putin-Trump summit, RIA reports

Presidents cannot meet for the sake of meeting, they cannot just waste their time, and they are open about that, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Reuters Published 26.10.25, 04:30 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. Reuters file picture.

The Kremlin on Sunday said it was wrong to talk about cancellation of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but added that preparation for it was needed, Russian agencies reported.

"Presidents cannot meet for the sake of meeting, they cannot just waste their time, and they are open about that. That's why they instructed (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov and (U.S. Secretary of State Marco) Rubio to prepare this process. The process is complicated," RIA agency quoted the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

