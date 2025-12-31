Any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity will get firm response: Asim Munir

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Wednesday warned that any violation of the country’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, would be met with a “firm and decisive” response.

Munir made the remarks during an interaction with participants of the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army.

“Any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response,” he said, while reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability.

During the interaction, the army chief alleged that “Indian-sponsored proxies continue to propagate violence and disrupt development in Balochistan.” He did not, however, provide any evidence to support the claim.

Munir also said that stern action would be taken by the security forces to rid the province of terrorism and unrest.