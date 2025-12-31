MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

Any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity will get firm response: Asim Munir

The army chief alleged that 'Indian-sponsored proxies continue to propagate violence and disrupt development in Balochistan'

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 01.01.26, 12:27 AM
Asim Munir

Asim Munir AP/PTI

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Wednesday warned that any violation of the country’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, would be met with a “firm and decisive” response.

Munir made the remarks during an interaction with participants of the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response,” he said, while reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability.

Also Read

During the interaction, the army chief alleged that “Indian-sponsored proxies continue to propagate violence and disrupt development in Balochistan.” He did not, however, provide any evidence to support the claim.

Munir also said that stern action would be taken by the security forces to rid the province of terrorism and unrest.

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Balochistan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee to face continued pressure in 2026; trade tensions with US keep volatility high

The Indian currency has sunk nearly 5 per cent since the 85-per-dollar level in January and even breached the historic low of 91 against the greenback
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

We asked about the hiring of outside agencies by the EC in Bengal, CEC claimed he was unaware

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT