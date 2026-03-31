Journalist with US passport kidnapped in Baghdad, one suspect arrested

A female journalist holding a US passport was kidnapped in Baghdad on Tuesday by unknown parties, two police sources said.

The Iraqi interior ministry did not disclose her nationality, but said one suspect had been arrested and that efforts were ongoing to free the journalist. The US State Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Kidnapped journalist in Iraq identified as Shelly Kittleson, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.

Police sources said they were still chasing a vehicle in which she was taken by force by four men in civilian clothes. The search is focused in the eastern part of the capital where the kidnappers' vehicle was headed, police sources added.

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An Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University was kidnapped by an Iran-aligned Shi'ite militia group during a research trip to Iraq in March 2023 and was released in 2025.