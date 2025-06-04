MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 June 2025

Journalist calls out Bilawal Bhutto over his comments on 'demonisation' of Muslims in India

Egyptian-American journalist Ahmad Fathi, asked Bilawal about his comments and reminded him that it was an Indian Muslim military officer who was briefing the media during the conflict

PTI Published 04.06.25, 06:49 PM
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PTI

Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was called out here by a journalist on his comments about alleged “demonisation” of Muslims in India.

The former Pakistan foreign minister, who is leading a team of experts to inform the world about the recent conflict with India, was briefing the media about their perspective on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the question-answer session, Egyptian-American journalist Ahmad Fathi, UN correspondent of American Television News (ATN), asked Bilawal about his comments on India's treatment of Muslims and reminded him that it was an Indian Muslim military officer who was briefing the media during the conflict.

Also Read

“Let me start with a statement you made today, saying that the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir is being used as a political tool to demonise Muslims in India. Sir, I have watched the briefings on both sides, and as far as I recall, there were Muslim Indian military officers who were conducting the briefing on the Indian side,” Fathi said.

He was about to ask his second question when Bilawal stopped him mid-sentence.

The Pakistani leader then went on to criticise India and continued his usual rhetoric.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side strongly responded to the Pakistani attempts by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

On May 10, the militaries of the two countries agreed on an understanding to end the hostilities.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Journalist Indian Muslim
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Psychological trigger: Anxious NEET aspirants say, ‘stop playing with our futures'

Talking to The Telegraph Online, several students expressed how the unpredictable scheduling has affected their preparation and mental health.
Derek O'Brien
Quote left Quote right

My word for the acute condition of the Modi government is Parliamentophobia (noun)

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT