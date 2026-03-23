Jewish community ambulances torched in North London, police investigates as hate crime

1 10 A vehicle belonging to Shomrim, a community security patrol group operating in Jewish neighbourhoods, remains parked on a road near the scene, after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026. (All images by Reuters)

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In a recent incident of antisemitic hate crime, four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organisation in north London were set on fire, police said on Monday.

"An investigation has been launched after four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire in Golders Green," Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Officers have been posted on the scene.

2 10 A member of Shomrim, a community security patrol group operating in Jewish neighbourhoods, stands behind a police cordon line near the scene, after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026.

3 10 A firefighter walks at the scene after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026.

4 10 Emergency personnel work near the scene after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026.

The ambulances belonged to Hatzola Northwest, a not-for-profit volunteer organisation that responds to medical emergencies.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that it deployed six fire engines and a team of 40 firefighters to tackle the blaze at the scene. According to officials, the first emergency calls from local residents reporting the fire were received at 0140 GMT, prompting an immediate response to control the situation and prevent further damage.

5 10 Members of the media work next to a police cordon line near the scene after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026.

6 10 Emergency personnel work at the scene after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026.

7 10 A fire engine leaves the scene after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026.

"Multiple cylinders on the vehicles exploded and caused windows to break in an adjacent block of flats. No injuries are reported."

The London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control by 0306 GMT.

Attacks against Jews and Jewish targets have risen worldwide since the Hamas attacks that triggered the Gaza war.

8 10 Emergency personnel work at the scene after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026.

9 10 Firefighters work at the scene after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026.

10 10 A police officer walks next to a police cordon line near the scene after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026.

Since the conflict, Britain has recorded significantly higher levels of antisemitic hate.

The most severe antisemitic incident in Britain last year was the Manchester attack that killed two Jewish worshippers during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.