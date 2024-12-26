MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists outside hospital in Gaza, officials say

The journalists were working for the local Quds News Network, which also reported the strike

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip) Published 26.12.24, 12:29 PM
Palestinians inspect a car after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike killing four people in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Monday Dec. 23, 2024.

Palestinians inspect a car after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike killing four people in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Monday Dec. 23, 2024. AP

An Israeli strike killed five Palestinian journalists outside a hospital in the Gaza Strip overnight, the Health Ministry said early Thursday.

The strike hit a car outside the Al-Awda Hospital in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the territory. The journalists were working for the local Quds News Network, which also reported the strike.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel is battling Hamas nearly 15 months after the militant group launched a surprise attack into southern Israel. Israel says it only targets militants and tries to spare civilians, but the daily strikes often kill women and children.

