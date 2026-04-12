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regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 April 2026

Israeli security minister Ben-Gvir visits flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque, seeks access for Jews

The compound in Jerusalem's walled Old City is one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East; Known to Jews as Temple Mount, it is the most sacred site in Judaism and is Islam's third-holiest site

Reuters Published 12.04.26, 05:23 PM
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right new minister of national security in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, 3 January 2023.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right new minister of national security in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, 3 January 2023. Reuters

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday, saying he was seeking greater access for Jewish worshippers and drawing condemnation from Jordan.

The compound in Jerusalem's walled Old City is one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East. Known to Jews as Temple Mount, it is the most sacred site in Judaism and is Islam's third-holiest site.

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Under a delicate, decades-old arrangement with Muslim authorities, it is administered by a Jordanian religious foundation and Jews can visit but may not pray there.

Suggestions that Israel would alter the rules have sparked outrage among Muslims and ignited violence in the past.

"Today, I feel like the owner here," Ben-Gvir said in a video filmed at the site and distributed by his office. "There is still more to do, more to improve. I keep pushing the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) to do more and more — we must keep rising higher and higher."

A statement from the Jordanian foreign ministry said it considered Ben-Gvir's visit to be a violation of the status quo agreement at the site and "a desecration of its sanctity, a condemnable escalation and an unacceptable provocation".

Ben-Gvir's spokesman said the minister was seeking greater access and prayer permits for Jewish visitors. He also said that Ben-Gvir had prayed at the site.

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office. Previous such visits and statements by Ben-Gvir have prompted Netanyahu announcements saying that there is no change in Israel's policy of keeping the status quo.

Muslim, Christian and Jewish sites, including Al-Aqsa had been largely closed to the public during the Iran war. There was no immediate sign of unrest on Sunday after Ben-Gvir's visit.

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