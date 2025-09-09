Israel orders Gaza City evacuation ahead of planned ‘mighty hurricane’ offensive

Israel's military on Tuesday ordered Gaza City residents to evacuate ahead of a new offensive, after Israel warned it would step up its military attacks in the strip in a "mighty hurricane" if Hamas does not free the last hostages it holds.

Residents of the city of one million Palestinians have been expecting an onslaught for weeks, since the Israeli government devised a plan to deal Hamas a fatal blow in what it says are the militant group's last remaining strongholds.

"I say to the residents of Gaza, take this opportunity and listen to me carefully: you have been warned — get out of there!” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The evacuation orders caused panic and confusion among residents of the strip's largest urban centre. Some said they would have no choice but to leave for the south but most said they would stay as no other place was safe.

"Despite the bombardment in the past week, I have resisted leaving, but now I will go to be with my daughter," said Um Mohammad, a 55-year-old mother of six.

Gazans have already been displaced several times since the war started in October 2023, moving between the north and the south of the coastal enclave, in a worsening humanitarian crisis that has led to starvation.

The Israeli military has instructed Gaza City residents to move to the southern Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis, which it designated as "a humanitarian zone."

'Hurricane'

Netanyahu said Israeli forces were organising and assembling into Gaza City for a ground "manoeuvre" but there had been no new advance for tanks to deepen the ground offensive so far on Tuesday.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military would step up its campaign in a "mighty hurricane" if Hamas does not free the last hostages it holds and surrenders.

Taking over the city complicates ceasefire efforts to end the nearly two-year war. Hopes had been pinned on mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire that would avert Israel's plan.

Qatar has been pressing Hamas leaders to "respond positively" to the latest U.S.-proposed Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal during talks in Doha on Monday, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters.

Hamas said it received some ideas from the United States' side to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza, and was discussing with mediators ways to develop those ideas.

Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday.

International criticism

The offensive comes as several European countries, angered by Israel's bombardment in Gaza, have said they would recognise a Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly this month, a move Israel rejects.

International critics say Israel's plan, which includes demilitarising the whole strip as Israel takes security control of it, could deepen the humanitarian plight of the 2.2 million population, where famine has been declared in some areas.

Netanyahu had said Israel had no choice but to complete the job and defeat Hamas, given that the militant group had refused to lay down its arms. Hamas said it would not disarm unless an independent Palestinian state is established.

Israel had already taken control of 75% of Gaza since the war began with Hamas' cross-border assault on October 7, 2023, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, Israeli tallies show. Israeli authorities say 20 of the remaining 48 hostages in Gaza are alive.

Israel's subsequent military assault has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, Gaza's health ministry says, and internally displaced nearly the entire population and left much of the territory in ruins.