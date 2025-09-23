MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Israel to shut Allenby Crossing, West Bank’s only gateway to Jordan, until further notice

Israel Airports Authority said on Monday that the crossing had reopened for passenger traffic, days after a Jordanian truck driver opened fire there, killing two Israeli soldiers

Reuters Published 23.09.25, 06:20 PM
File photo: A man walks at a barrier, at the Allenby Bridge Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan. Reuters

Israel will close the Allenby Crossing, the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, starting on Wednesday until further notice, the Palestinian General Authority for Borders and Crossings said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear why Israel was closing the crossing.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Airports Authority, which manages the crossing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment during a public holiday in Israel.

Israel Airports Authority said on Monday that the crossing had reopened for passenger traffic, days after a Jordanian truck driver opened fire there, killing two Israeli soldiers.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said on Tuesday the crossing was closed to passenger and freight traffic from the Israeli side until further notice.

The Allenby Crossing is the main route for transporting commercial goods between Jordan and the West Bank.

