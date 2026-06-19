US intelligence office braces for major layoffs under acting spy chief: Report

Acting US spy chief Bill Pulte is seeking to cut hundreds of jobs at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, CNN reported on Friday, as he prepares to take over the sprawling US intelligence community.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported that Pulte showed up at his new job a day early on Thursday after asking for a list of every employee in the office so he could assess whether to fire them.

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President Donald Trump appointed federal housing regulator Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence earlier this month, elevating a political loyalist with no national​security experience at a time of war and global tensions.

He would oversee the premier foreign spy service, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency, the massive agency that eavesdrops on foreign communications and helps defend the United States against cyberattacks.

Pulte met with lawyers and staffers during his visit, the report added. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Pulte replaces Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned from her job last month. Her last day in office is June 19.

Pulte’s appearance at ODNI on Thursday caught staff off guard, including Gabbard, who was given a brief heads-up on the visit, the CNN report said.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that staff at the office of the top US spy had been told by managers to ​expect extensive cuts in the coming months following comments by Trump that he wants the new interim director to shrink the agency's ranks.

Gabbard has already cut the workforce of the agency by about 40 per cent since taking up the position last year.