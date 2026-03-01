Iran rejects US ceasefire plan; issues counterproposal, White House says Trump will ‘unleash hell’

Iran on Wednesday publicly dismissed President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire, with a military spokesperson saying that Americans were “negotiating with yourselves.” At the same time, Iran’s state-run English broadcaster quoted an anonymous official as rejecting the US plan and responding with a counterproposal.

Privately, however, some Iranian officials had said as late as Tuesday that Iran was considering meeting with US negotiators in Islamabad over the next week to discuss Trump’s proposal but would not entertain a temporary ceasefire. The officials spoke to The New York Times on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomacy.

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Iran does not want a momentary pause in the fighting, the officials said at the time, fearing that Israel and the United States would use that opportunity to beef up their forces before resuming strikes.

Iran’s demands appear to have hardened since the last time it met in Geneva with US negotiators, just days before the war began February 28, the Iranian officials said, though it is difficult to gauge how much of that is posturing.

On Wednesday, Press TV, Iran’s state-run English broadcaster, quoted an anonymous senior Iranian official as rejecting Trump’s proposal and responding with Iran’s conditions. Those include reparations for war damage and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, the broadcaster reported.

Other demands include an end to sanctions and a wider ceasefire for the region that protects Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group backed by Iran.

The officials said Iran would negotiate over the status of its nuclear enrichment, but not its missile program, and would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz before a peace deal was secured. Iran also planned to charge tolls on ships passing through the strait.

Trump to hit Iran harder if Tehran does not accept defeat: White House

President Donald Trump will hit Iran harder if Tehran fails to accept that the country has been "defeated militarily," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

"President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again," Leavitt told reporters in a press briefing. "If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily, and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before," she said.

As the joint US-Israeli war on Iran entered its fourth week, there have been efforts by multiple countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt to mediate.

Also Read Donald Trump to hit Iran harder if Tehran does not accept defeat, White House says

More US troops are on the way to the Middle East

At least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division will be sent to the Mideast in the coming days, three people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans.

The paratroopers are trained to jump into hostile or contested areas to secure key territory and airfields.

The Pentagon is also in the process of sending about 5,000 more Marines, trained in amphibious assaults, and thousands of sailors to the region.

Most Americans believe the US military action against Iran has gone too far, and many are worried about affording gasoline, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

The survey indicates that while President Donald Trump's approval rating is holding steady, the conflict could be swiftly turning into a major political liability for his Republican administration.

Diplomatic efforts face major challenges

Mediators are pushing for possible in-person talks between the Iranians and the Americans, perhaps as soon as Friday in Pakistan, the Egyptian and Pakistani officials said.

Trump has said the US is "in negotiations right now" and that the participants included special envoy Steve Witkoff, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. He has not disclosed who from Iran they are in contact with, but said "the other side, I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal."

Press TV cited an Iranian five-point plan for a ceasefire coming from the official who rejected the US proposal. That plan included a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities and Iran's "exercise of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz."

Those measures, particularly reparations and its continued chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz, likely will be unacceptable to the White House.

While Iran and Oman both have territory in the strait, its narrow shipping channels are viewed as international waters through which all ships can travel.

Israeli officials, who have been advocating for Trump to continue the war against Iran, were surprised by the submission of a US ceasefire plan, according to a person who was briefed on the contours of the proposal and spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Any talks between the US and Iran would face monumental challenges. It's not clear who in Iran's government has the authority to negotiate - or would be willing to, as Israel has vowed to continue killing the country's leaders.

Iran remains highly suspicious of the United States, which twice under the Trump administration has attacked during high-level diplomatic talks, including with the Feb. 28 strikes that started the current war.

Israel launches new strikes on Iran - and also comes under attack

The Israeli military said Wednesday afternoon it had completed several waves of airstrikes in Tehran. The army also said that as part of its strikes a day earlier it targeted an Iranian submarine development centre in Isfahan.

"There have been some days when the bombings are so intense you can't do anything," a 26-year-old graduate student in Tehran said, adding his friends mostly stayed at home. He spoke on condition of anonymity because of security fears.

Missile alert sirens sounded multiple times in Israel as Iran and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah launched attacks. Iran-backed Hezbollah has fired rockets into northern Israel around the clock since the war began, disrupting the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

Iran also kept up the pressure on its Gulf Arab neighbours. Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said it had destroyed at least eight drones in its oil-rich Eastern Province, and missile alert sirens sounded in Bahrain. Kuwait said it shot down multiple drones but that one hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport.

Iran's death toll has passed 1,500, its Health Ministry has said. Israel says 20 people have died in the war, including two soldiers in Lebanon. At least 13 US military members have been killed, along with more than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states.

Authorities say nearly 1,100 people have died in Lebanon, where Israel has targeted Hezbollah. In Iraq, where Iranian-supported militant groups have also entered the conflict, 80 members of the security forces have been killed, a top security adviser, Khalid al-Yaqoubi, said.

Energy prices fall back but remain high

The news of potential negotiations drove down the price of oil. Brent crude oil, the international standard, has neared USD 120 a barrel during the conflict but was trading around USD 100 Wednesday. It is still up around 35 per cent from the start of the war.

Economists and leaders have warned of far-reaching effects if energy prices remain high - from rising prices on food and other basics to higher rates for mortgages and auto loans.

Iran has allowed a small number of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but has said no ships from the US, Israel or countries seen as linked to them can pass.