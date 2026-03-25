US to send around 1,000 troops from 82nd Airborne Division to the Mideast: Report

Key Events

Shehbaz Sharif briefs Saudi Crown Prince as Pakistan pushes to mediate US-Iran talks Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman about Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tenuous West Asia situation. The prime minister said in a statement on X that he spoke with the crown prince and discussed the regional situation in addition to exchanging traditional Eid greetings. The call comes a day after Sharif offered to host talks between the US and Iran for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict. Sharif said that during the call, he appreciated the Kingdom's restraint and, "I stressed the urgent need for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and unity in the ranks of the Ummah". "I also briefed His Royal Highness on Pakistan's diplomatic outreach efforts for regional peace and stability. We agreed to remain in close coordination," he said. Sharif also reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the Kingdom and reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering solidarity and unequivocal support for Saudi Arabia in these challenging times. During the conversation, he conveyed warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Crown Prince as well as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the royal family and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia. In an X post on Tuesday, Sharif said that Islamabad was "ready and honoured" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict. Hours later, US President Donald Trump shared Sharif's post on his Truth Social platform. According to media reports, the US on Tuesday sent Iran a 15-point plan and ceasefire proposal to end the war in the Middle East. The peace plan was shared with Iranian officials via Pakistan. Also on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanging views on the evolving regional situation, according to the Foreign Office. "Dar underscored the importance of peace and stability, calling for immediate de-escalation and emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward," it said. Separately, Dar received British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Foreign Office, and the two held discussions on the evolving regional situation. Dar "underscored that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable path forward, emphasising the urgent need for early resolution of the conflict," FO said. The deputy prime minister also met Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who called on him, and their discussions focused on the unfolding regional and global developments. Dar "underscored the urgent need to promote de-escalation in the Middle East and the wider region through dialogue and diplomacy". Reiterating the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, they agreed to maintain close cooperation on issues of mutual interest, according to FO. Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The joint strikes came after days of build-up, with Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region. According to official sources, Pakistan is in contact with both the US and Iran, and facilitating backdoor communication, including initial drafts of respective demands for creating peace in the region.

Australia to temporarily restrict Iranian visitor visa holders from travelling Australia's home affairs ministry said on Wednesday it would temporarily restrict some Iranian visitor visa holders who are outside Australia from travelling to the country, saying the move was to protect the integrity of its immigration system.

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Iranian military mocks Trump's claim of US-Iran negotiations An Iranian military spokesperson mocked US attempts at a ceasefire deal Wednesday, insisting that the Americans were only negotiating with themselves. Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the statement in a prerecorded video aired on state television. "The strategic power you used to talk about has turned into a strategic failure," he said. "The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don't dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end." He added: "Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?" Zolfaghari's statement came shortly after the Trump administration sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran through Pakistan. "Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way: Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you," Zolfaghari said. "Not now, not ever."

Trump administration offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran The Trump administration has offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, according to a person briefed on the contours of the plan but who was not authorised to speak publicly about it. The ceasefire plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The proposal comes as the US military is preparing to call up at least 1,000 more troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to supplement some 50,000 troops already in the region. The New York Times reported earlier Tuesday that the 15-point plan had been delivered to Iranian officials. The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying a pair of Marine Expeditionary Units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region. Israeli officials, who have been advocating for Trump to continue the war against Iran, were taken by surprise by the US administration's submission of a ceasefire plan, the person said. But with the US taking steps to send additional soldiers and Marines to the Mideast, the move is being framed as Trump maneuvering to give himself "max flexibility" on what he will do next, the person added. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

US to send around 1,000 troops from 82nd Airborne Division to the Mideast The troops are to be sent in the coming days, a person with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The unit is considered the Army's emergency response force and can typically be deployed on short notice. The force would include a battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team as well as Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, the division's commander, and division staff, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans. It's the latest addition of troops after US officials said last week that thousands of Marines aboard several Navy ships would head to the region. While the Marine units are trained in missions that include supporting US embassies, evacuating civilians and disaster relief, the soldiers of the 82nd Airborne are trained to parachute into hostile or contested territory to secure key territory and airfields. The New York Times reported earlier that the deployment was being considered. READ ALSO US plans to send thousands more troops to Middle East as Trump signals Iran deal: Report

France's Emmanuel Macron urges Iran to engage in good faith negotiations In a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the French president also called on Iran to end the "unacceptable attacks" against countries in the region, preserve energy and civilian infrastructure and restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. "I called on Iran to engage in good faith in negotiations, in order to open a path to de-escalation," he said on the social platform X. رئیس‌جمهور ایران، مسعود پزشکیان، گفت‌وگو کردم.



بر ضرورت مطلق پایان دادن به حملات غیرقابل‌قبول علیه کشورهای منطقه، حفاظت از زیرساخت‌های انرژی و غیرنظامی، و احیای آزادی کشتیرانی در تنگه هرمز تأکید کردم.



از ایران خواستم با حسن نیت در مذاکرات مشارکت کند تا راهی به سوی… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 24, 2026

UN chief condemns Israeli settlement expansion and steps promoting West Bank annexation Secretary-General António Guterres said the rapid pace of settlement expansion and proliferation of outposts is fuelling tensions, impeding Palestinians' access to their land and threatening the viability of an independent and contiguous Palestinian state. It is also taking place in conjunction with a rise in settler attacks, he said. UN deputy Middle East envoy Ramiz Alakbarov, delivered the findings from Guterres' report to the UN Security Council, saying Israeli planning authorities advanced or approved over 6,000 housing units in the West Bank between December and March 13. He said demolitions and seizures of Palestinian homes and other structures also accelerated, as well as inflammatory rhetoric from Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas and Israeli ministers and members of Parliament. Eight of the 15 council members - Bahrain, Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Pakistan, Somalia and United Kingdom - delivered a joint statement just before the meeting reaffirming their "firm opposition to annexation" of any Palestinian territory and any forced displacements.

Israel isn't part of any reported Iran talks and will continue military operations with US, ambassador says Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon says as far as he knows Israel isn't part of any reported talks between the United States and Iran later this week in Pakistan. "As we speak, Israel and the US, we continue to target military targets in Iran, and we will continue to do that," he told UN reporters Tuesday. He said the attacks have "accomplished a lot" but not everything. Danon accused Iran's foreign minister of saying just weeks ago that Iran didn't have missiles with a range beyond 2,000 kilometres - then launching a missile that went nearly 4,000 kilometres toward Diego Garcia, a remote Indian Ocean island that hosts a major UK-US military base. In negotiations at the end of the conflict, he said, Israel is determined to ensure that Iran has no nuclear or ballistic missile capability.